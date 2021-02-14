Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the January 14th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $1,533,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the period.

Shares of PHO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $49.20. 85,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,656. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.70.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

