Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 137.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,601 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.4% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $30,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,740,000 after buying an additional 865,262 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after buying an additional 709,395 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,609,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 681,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,879,000 after buying an additional 113,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after buying an additional 284,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

