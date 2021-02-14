Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,836 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.18% of Invacare worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Invacare by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invacare by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invacare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $91,245 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IVC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

