Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42. The company has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

