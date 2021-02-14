Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Down 67.2% in January

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the January 14th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Integrated Media Technology stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41. Integrated Media Technology has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.