Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $397,386,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $110,363,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $210.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.19. The stock has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $347.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

