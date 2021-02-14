Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,100 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Corning by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Corning by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 184.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

