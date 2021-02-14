Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised Intact Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.67.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.