Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells C$89,850.00 in Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

Lucie Martel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intact Financial alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of Intact Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00.

TSE:IFC opened at C$149.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. Intact Financial Co. has a one year low of C$104.81 and a one year high of C$157.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$146.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$144.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$179.25.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.