Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) Short Interest Update

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a growth of 161.0% from the January 14th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,473,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NSPX remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,593,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,396,832. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Inspyr Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.13.

Get Inspyr Therapeutics alerts:

About Inspyr Therapeutics

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of diseases. It focuses on a pipeline of small molecule adenosine receptor modulators, such as A2B antagonists, dual A2A/A2B antagonists, and A2A agonists. The company was formerly known as GenSpera Inc and changed its name to Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc in August 2016.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Inspyr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspyr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.