Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Trading Down 9.4%

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)’s stock price was down 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.18 and last traded at $80.89. Approximately 568,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 185,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.31.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Insperity by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 775,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,658,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,110,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,727,000 after purchasing an additional 375,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Insperity by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 134,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Insperity by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,495,000 after buying an additional 124,350 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

