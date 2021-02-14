Insolar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.56 Million (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded 104.1% higher against the US dollar. Insolar has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar (CRYPTO:XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

Insolar Token Trading

