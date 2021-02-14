Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises makes up approximately 2.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $22,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $4,749,000.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

