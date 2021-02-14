Insight Chain (INB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.57 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. Insight Chain has a market cap of $674.67 million and $3.57 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003945 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00084577 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002441 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

Insight Chain (INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

