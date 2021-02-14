Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $465,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,014.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $764,060.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $727,650.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.61. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.