Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $465,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,014.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 5th, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $764,060.00.
- On Thursday, December 3rd, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $727,650.00.
Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.61. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 1.27.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
