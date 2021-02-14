Insider Selling: Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Sells 9,139 Shares of Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WGO opened at $72.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

