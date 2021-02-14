Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $292.97 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.21. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.