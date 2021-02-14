Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Sells 2,900 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $130.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Synaptics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Synaptics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Synaptics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Synaptics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

