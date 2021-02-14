Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells 13,750 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GKOS stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $97.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 5.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Glaukos by 137.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

