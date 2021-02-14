Insider Selling: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CEO Sells 97,149 Shares of Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 550.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 226.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

