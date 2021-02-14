Insider Selling: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CEO Sells 97,149 Shares of Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 550.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 226.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.23.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.