Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $95,703.60 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $95,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $89,839.75.

On Friday, February 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $84,078.80.

Shares of CVEO opened at $20.40 on Friday. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $289.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Civeo by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Civeo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the period.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

