Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells 10,582 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $1,084,757.50.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,037,134.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,101,442.64.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of -276.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,907,000 after purchasing an additional 171,632 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chewy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

