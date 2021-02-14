Insider Selling: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE ABG opened at $157.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
