Insider Selling: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ABG opened at $157.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

