Insider Buying: Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director Purchases $244,545.00 in Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CCI stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.74.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,366,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,739,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,886,000 after purchasing an additional 168,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.