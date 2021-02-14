Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,049 shares of company stock worth $3,719,506. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.