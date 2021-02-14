Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) Trading Up 0.3%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.78. 1,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

