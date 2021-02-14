Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NGVT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.00.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 33,433.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,023,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,781,000 after purchasing an additional 75,286 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ingevity by 247.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,227,000 after purchasing an additional 867,373 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Ingevity by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after purchasing an additional 364,891 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

