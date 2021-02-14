Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,409,200 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.13% of Ingersoll Rand worth $25,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,934,000 after acquiring an additional 985,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after buying an additional 629,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,826,000 after buying an additional 542,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $13,547,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $59,439.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,250.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of IR opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $47.78.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.