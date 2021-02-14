Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,934,000 after acquiring an additional 985,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after acquiring an additional 629,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after acquiring an additional 542,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $59,439.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $47.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

