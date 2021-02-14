ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

ING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

