India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Trading Down 6.9%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 7,612,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 8,999,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 3.89.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 632.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 828,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in India Globalization Capital stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 3,167.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 881,396 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of India Globalization Capital worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.