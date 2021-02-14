Independent Research Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) a €21.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HHFA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €20.58 ($24.22).

Shares of HHFA stock opened at €20.15 ($23.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a twelve month high of €23.10 ($27.18).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

