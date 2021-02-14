Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Impinj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.89.

NASDAQ PI opened at $69.35 on Thursday. Impinj has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $79.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,580 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255 over the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 14.4% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 56.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 148,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 53,554 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 88.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

