Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 5.4%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.21. 1,163,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,211,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Get Immunovant alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -17.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.