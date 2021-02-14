ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Up 63.8% in January

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the January 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ICCC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 62,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.77 million, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ImmuCell by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ImmuCell during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ImmuCell in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmuCell in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ImmuCell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

