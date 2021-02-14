IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IGM. BMO Capital Markets lowered IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.83.

TSE:IGM opened at C$34.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. IGM Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.96 and a 12-month high of C$40.38.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

