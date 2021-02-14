Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Invests $243,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NYSE:PKG opened at $133.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.97.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

