Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Invests $212,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 167,071 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $28,916.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,888 shares of company stock valued at $163,175. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

