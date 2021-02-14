Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $447,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 147.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $380.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

