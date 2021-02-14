IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.37. IDEX posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

IEX opened at $199.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

