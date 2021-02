ICOX Innovations (OTCMKTS:ICOX) Stock Price Up 11.5%

ICOX Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:ICOX)’s stock price was up 11.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 1,227,492 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,935% from the average daily volume of 24,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

ICOX Innovations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICOX)

ICOX Innovations Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company offers services in connection with development of platform using block chain technology, including the business development and technical, business launch, and post-business launch support services.

