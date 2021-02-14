ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

NYSE:ICL opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICL. Zacks Investment Research cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens cut ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

