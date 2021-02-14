IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IAMGOLD.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 51.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

