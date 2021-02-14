iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$79.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IAG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday.

IAG opened at C$64.68 on Friday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$30.38 and a one year high of C$73.87. The company has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.21.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

