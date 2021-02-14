Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 40.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $6.80 million and $628,877.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00068021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.97 or 0.00975524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051289 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.49 or 0.05190438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

