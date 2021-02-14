Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.24. 126,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 80,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

