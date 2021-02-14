Humanscape Reaches Market Cap of $18.53 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 85.3% higher against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $18.53 million and approximately $163,269.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00068928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.90 or 0.00993659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053093 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.20 or 0.05300342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

