Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives $30.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Securities started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Shares of HGEN opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.20). On average, analysts predict that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $486,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,901,004.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 390,846 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,013. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.