Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) (CVE:HUD) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Shares of Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) (CVE:HUD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.27. Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 3,300 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$47.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.28.

Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) (CVE:HUD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has one exploitation license, the Naajat EL; and the Sarfartoq Mineral Claim, an exploration stage property. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

