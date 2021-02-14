HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $560.00 at Canaccord Genuity

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.61.

HUBS stock opened at $502.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $527.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

